What you eat can help reduce epilepsy seizures

Your diet can help contain epilepsy. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

  • Sometimes, we feel that going to the doctor and getting medication is the best thing for our child
  • A little nutrition can go a very, very long way.

Jemimah was just three and a half when she came to see me and she’d already was on a barrage of medication. She’d been diagnosed with epilepsy a year earlier and since then, she had swellings on her hands and legs, around her joints.

