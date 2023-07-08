What working in corporate taught me about running my own business

As a company, we aim to uplift the women in our society. We predominantly source our outfits from Turkey and Dubai. However, that narrows down the supply chain to only a few individuals, and hence we are expanding to include a 'Made in Kenya' sustainable fashion line that shall create more opportunities for the youth and women. We are in the testing phase.





I left the corporate world after 10 years in the food manufacturing industry. I have always wanted to work for myself and fashion was at the top of my mind. I started with about Sh2.8 million from my savings. This was in November 2022.





We are yet to break even. However, the business can take care of its own expenses. We are projecting that we will make a profit in December 2023. This will be greatly driven by the ‘Made in Kenya' strategy. The major challenge has been the fluctuation of the dollar hence planning becomes tricky. The other challenge has been figuring out the business landscape, the small how-to’s, negotiating leases, and coming up with marketing plans.





Employment created a good base for me, especially with my last employer who taught senior managers on entrepreneurship. This is the most valuable aspect that I have carried to my current business.





Trusting people with money without any written agreements is perhaps my biggest money mistake. This has made me lose a lot of money through individuals whom I perceived to be “friends”. Now, I only give money and do business with formal agreements. Also, I have learned to stay away from government tenders; they take too long to be paid, while your money loses value.





Each growth in the business is a major milestone. We doubled on content creation, digital marketing, which is an expensive space to be in. This boosted our brand name and grew our customer base.





If I could start all over again, I would reduce my initial overhead recurrent costs. In the beginning, they were more than half of our gross income so this slowed down our growth as it left less money to reinvest back into the business.





I save in both Saccos and the bank. Saccos are great for lending facilities as they also have lower interest rates compared to banks. It’s effective as I have no access to the money unless through a loan. I used to put money previously in bank savings accounts which I would withdraw in small bits for leisure which beat the purpose.









Money has seasons. There’s a season for plenty and easy money and there’s a season where there isn’t enough. While in the season of plenty, invest wisely, save, give generously to those in need, and enjoy your money. You earned it! All this will help you in the season of lesser money going around. While in both seasons, always remember God and be kind.