What women in their 40's really want in a man

When you're over 40, the assumption is that your wants and needs change and mature, but when it comes to dating and relationships is this true? By 40 you've had a few relationships already, you've learned about what you do and don't like in another person, and maybe you've even learned what's important to you and what it takes to make you happy in a relationship.

But as women learn these things how do they change what they look for in another person?

We polled some women in their 40's on what romantic love looks like in their age and here are the five most prevailing qualities they offered.

Maturity is key





By 40, many women work long hours in their careers. Therefore, it is much more meaningful to be with a mature man who knows what he wants in life. Time is precious and these women do not want to waste it on immaturity, games, and fights while all they want is someone they can enjoy life together. Mature love is about patience, trust, and sometimes independence. When such does not happen, most women opt to stay single.

"In my four years of marriage, I have realised that maturity is everything. It helps a couple to enjoy the instant gratification which comes with the romance of the moment while knowing well that the best is yet to come. My husband has a high level of understanding and we celebrate our uniqueness. The world is filled with people who cannot be counted on. A mature man will allow you to explore the possibilities that life has to offer,", Caroline Wanjiku, 47, a business lady.





We want romance and a listening ear

Women in their 40's want a genuine man who practices kindness and active listening. "We treasure someone who understands how to treat a woman right. All we want is an emotionally stable man who can respectfully express his feelings and take full responsibility for his action," says Martian Onyango, 44.

This is a man who values love, commitment, time, and sacrifice. The women need someone with whom they can share their thoughts and feelings.

"In any intimate relationship, I have learnt that a couple needs to communicate effectively. The old saying, "no man is an island" is true and hence, mature women truly need a listener. My husband is always there to listen even in my lowest moments. That is a rare gift that most women in their 40's desire," says 49-year-old business lady Pamela Maleya.





Intelligence is key

Older women desire a man with a broad perspective on life and who has a strong capacity to focus on things on a bigger picture. Intelligent men do not always talk about sex, girls, or parties. Ever heard of the term sapiosexual? These women prioritise intellect, but that doesn't mean they don't appreciate other attributes.

To them, an intelligent mind is admirable and inspires growth.

"I am attracted to intellectually stimulating people. There is nothing sexier than staying up to 4 am with someone who has made such a compelling argument that I am questioning my own logic, or realising a bias I never knew I had," Carol Wanja, 45, a lawyer.





Self-awareness is sexy

Real-life is a treasure achieved by true connection. It is attractive to be with a man who understands who he is and is never intimidated by a woman's achievements. Self-awareness is vital and it gives birth to compassion thus, allowing one to have a long-lasting relationship. There is no compromise in values and principles. We all have a different list of non-negotiables. Self-awareness makes a man realise that he is responsible for his own happiness. It brings fulfillment. Along with self-awareness comes gratitude. Narrow-mindedness, stinginess, and nit-picking are big no-nos. Let the small things slide, and learn to laugh at yourself. Humor is sexy.





"When you know who you are, and are confident in who that person is, it's easy to be kind, because your empathy allows you to understand the feelings of others. You can be emotionally available because you take the time to process your feelings to deal with them and foster fruitful relationships. Such a man will embrace other people's perspectives. My husband and I will soon be celebrating our sixth year in marriage and it fulfills me that he is self-aware," says Jane Wairimu, 49, a banker.





No time wasters, please

Women in their 40's do not want time wasters in their lives. A player's goal is to have fun. At 40 we are too tired for games. Mature women want a serious and genuine man who will treasure a woman's heart enough to not let her down. This does not mean that they will not be conflicts, but as a team, you will work to resolve differences respectfully.

"I believe that time is precious and hence, one should not waste it with people that bring no value. Over the years, I dated men who did not understand how to cherish a woman and as a result, I ended up thinking that, there were no good men. However, the script changed after I met my husband in 2015. He is four years younger than me. He takes responsibility for his actions and is quick to say sorry when he is in the wrong. Over the years, I have realised that if one does not take the risk to be clear about whom you want to share a life with and why, then one chooses to settle by default," Joan Otieno, 44, a business lady.

