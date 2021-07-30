What’s the point of doing right anyway?

What keeps you from doing the wrong thing when no one is watching? What compels you to make the right decision when you know you could get away with any wrong doing? For most of us, it’s the lessons on right and wrong we learnt when we were children. We were taught to do right through gentle conversations with our parents and sometimes the use of mwikos, belts and slippers. You are pushed to do good by the voice of your mother or father inside your head, or the imaginary whisper of that high school teacher who berated you and said you wouldn’t amount to anything, or the one who thought you were her best student. Maybe it’s just the need for acceptance and the fear of going against what we were taught.

We all have some basis for setting the boundaries we operate within, but have you ever evaluated yours to find out if they are beneficial at all to you? That was the discussion I had with my friends this past weekend. It was an exciting discussion to have with friends who are just about to get drunk. Do you do the right thing because you were taught to do right, or because you know that good is rewarded and bad is punished? Do you following Kant’s Categorical Imperative and do good regardless of the consequences? Do you do it because of the fear that without rules that society would go to the dogs?

We all have our own reasons, and I don’t think any reason has any edge over the other, but it is normal to pause and wonder whether it is worth it. We were taught from a very early age that good was going to eventually be rewarded and evil was going to be punished until we grew up and realised that it was a lie. A big lie. Children and grandchildren of those who were most corrupt and stole public land during their youth are now rich adults. It makes us mock our predecessors, wondering what our grandparents were doing when other people’s grandfathers were demarcating their land based on where they woke up after a long ride in their Range Rovers.

Older folk point fingers of accusation at “children of nowadays,” as if they didn’t raise the said children and as if the whole generation of children wasn’t a result of their parenting (or lack thereof). We are expected to remember what we were taught but ignore what we see every day. We see MPs shooting DJs and politicians killing their pregnant mpango wa kandos. We see politicians committing crimes against humanity and getting elected to the highest office in the land but we’re still telling young men to stick to the straight and narrow because it will eventually pay off. When will it pay off? The high road isn’t paying off and we can see it in the lives of our parents.

We can see clearly that they are decades behind their age mates who decided to take government jobs. We can see that they are decades behind their tenderpreneur friends. We can see that most of the parents who followed all the rules were betrayed by the system and are now one medical bill away from poverty. Millennials have grown up in this contradiction. As most of us get older, the lines between what is acceptable and what isn’t gets blurry and eventually you start questioning the existence of the right-wrong and ethical-unethical boundaries and why it means anything in your life.

For many, there isn’t any clear answer because the world doesn’t reward ethics or morality, yet we find ourselves sticking to the straight and narrow as much as we can. However, I suspect the coming generations won’t, and I won’t blame them. We work hard and pay taxes only for the money to be stolen. Kulipa ushuru si kujitegemea. I wonder why we bother paying taxes in the first place. Why should we bother playing by any of the rules if it’s not to our advantage? What do we gain from it anyway? We would be wasting our time teaching the younger generations one thing when they’ll eventually grow up and see the world as it is. What’s the point of doing right anyway?