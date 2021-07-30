What’s the point of doing right anyway?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • We see MPs shooting DJs and politicians killing their pregnant mpango wa kandos.


  • We see politicians committing crimes against humanity and getting elected to the highest office in the land but we’re still telling young men to stick to the straight and narrow because it will eventually pay off.


  • When will it pay off? The high road isn’t paying off and we can see it in the lives of our parents.

What keeps you from doing the wrong thing when no one is watching? What compels you to make the right decision when you know you could get away with any wrong doing? For most of us, it’s the lessons on right and wrong we learnt when we were children. We were taught to do right through gentle conversations with our parents and sometimes the use of mwikos, belts and slippers. You are pushed to do good by the voice of your mother or father inside your head, or the imaginary whisper of that high school teacher who berated you and said you wouldn’t amount to anything, or the one who thought you were her best student. Maybe it’s just the need for acceptance and the fear of going against what we were taught.

