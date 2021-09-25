What's new at this freshly opened Galitos?

I received a call from one of the Simbisa Brands representatives that Galitos, one of their franchises, has opened its 17th store at Petrocity Gigiri along Limuru road, Nairobi.

The caller was inviting me to an experience in the new store. I wondered what's different from the rest of its stores littered in almost every part of the city. My conscious was certain, nothing. Regardless, I decided to visit.

Galitos Gigiri. Photo | Thomas Matiko

Galitos who have been in business for the last 22 years having started in 1996 in a garage are well known for their flame-grilled chicken.

Just like any other of their stores, the seating area was spacious enough with the set tables and seats neatly arranged. I loved the protruding balcony that gives a glimpse of the highway.

But even more was the soft soothing jazz music playing in the background, as you enjoy your order.

This is something I have never experienced in any other Galitos. "We have been open for two weeks now and as a new store we are trying to be a little different," the store manager Javen Mutinda, says.

The 26-year-old has worked for Galitos for eight years, starting as a chef, then a shift manager before he was appointed store manager.

Coleslaw. Pool | Thomas Matiko

Being the gym rat and food conscious, I opted for chicken breast that packs 31 grams of protein and 3.6 grams of fats as compared to what most people love, chicken drumstick that offers 27 grams of protein and 18 grams of fat, or the chicken wing which carries 6.5 grams of protein and 8 grams of fats.

Their raw chicken is fast marinated using spicy ingredients for 24 hours and then stored in coolers. It is then pre-cooked and stored in moisturized special ovens at a temperature of above 60 degrees for not more than four hours.

Once an order is placed, the chicken is then retrieved from the oven and laid on the grill to meet the flames underneath.

"We realised many people love lemon flavours in their chicken," Mutinda explains.

The grilling took about five minutes and my chicken breast was readily served with a bowl of freshly made coleslaw. I opted to top-dress it with Hot peri peri sauce that left my mouth with a long hot spicy tantalizing finish.

For the meat burgers, Petrocity Galitos doesn't add vegetables as is the case with most burgers. They also offer pineapple burgers which they call pine burgers. This is the normal burger but with enough natural flavours from the pineapple.

Galitos have also tried playing around with their Ice Cream with my best being the Strawberry Vanilla that is less sugar but too creamy and sells at Sh100 for a 130ml.

Ooh! Before I forget, if you order a full chicken here you get half a piece free and for half, you get a quarter free.





