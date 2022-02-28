What's it like to run for political office while deaf

It's there. A photo of her younger self as a cover photo on her Facebook page. The toddler looks fixedly as if stunned by a message from beyond.

"I was about two years old when that photo was taken. Then, I could utter tens of words, sing along to a few nursery rhymes although with the wrong notes. I was in my pink of healthy—I could hear and respond.

At four years old, tragedy hit home. I had a measles attack that took away my hearing capability. From a world with all sorts of sounds, I transitioned to another, sphered by silence and only connecting with the world through sign language. That marked my life as a deaf person. By then I had lost both of my parents and my two siblings and I were living with our uncle, Mwalimu Elijah Jotich. He died in 2016.

To learn how to use visual gestures and signs, my family enrolled me in a primary school for children with special needs and later, secondary school for the deaf.

I was born and brought up in Rongo, Migori County. Like many children with disabilities, my childhood was a tough one. It was not easy to fit in with most able-bodied children.

When one sense is lost, you try to gain near super abilities in another. Sight became that for me and from a young age, I could take note of the preferential treatment that those deemed fit were receiving. In secondary school, I read about young hearing-impaired girls who had been sexually assaulted, their perpetrators never having been apprehended.

I remember telling myself that I would become a lawyer, even when the members of my family persuaded me to pursue education, so I could fight for the rights of these girls. These are some of the experiences and circumstances that fostered me into advocacy. I identify myself as an advocate for gender and persons with disabilities.

My family could not afford to put me through law school and I remember knocking on doors that I believed could open the opportunity and reaching out to dozens of individuals for help. Thankfully, through the support of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), I was able to enroll for a Diploma in Law at the now-defunct Inoorero University. I also hold a bachelor's in gender and development and I am currently pursuing another degree (LLB) at the University of Nairobi. Since I started my advocacy work, I have received many awards and opportunities. I am also the first woman with a disability to be elected as a speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Vijana Assembly.

For the past few years, I have been pondering about joining politics. I told people close to me about my dreams of changing the negative perspective on persons living with disabilities, youth, and women. While most have been supportive, others oppose it saying that the current political labels and affiliations will not agree with having me vying for the senator position of Nairobi County, as I lack deep pockets. It's a big decision and daring.

Why a senator and why in Nairobi? I want to represent the interest of the people of Nairobi and be at the province of discussing policies and bills in the Senate. When I go out to campaign, I am keen on reminding people that it's not about gender, age, or my condition but the plans I have for the citizens.

But for someone who depends on someone else to relay their messages, it has not been very smooth. You see, as much as most aspirants are having the same experiences, there's the fact that I am deaf. Politics is all about communication but in our society, most people don't understand sign language. I depend on the services of three sign language interpreters, all volunteers, so I have to ensure that at least one of them is available when I am going to engage wananchi. Sadly, when the interpreter interprets my words, some quarters assume it's from the interpreter without understanding that the person is just passing on my message. And in such a tight race like this, both the person and message matter.

The other big challenge is that campaigns require money, time, and human capital. Periodically, I receive support from friends but it is still not enough to sort out everything as there are very many demands on the ground.

Can I tell you the worst Kenyan culture I have seen? Just because one is running for a certain political position, there is an assumption that you have an abundance of cash. So there's a lot of expectations, that you will give out money and kickbacks.

My prayer is that one-day people will vote without expecting handouts and they will listen to people like us who are living with disabilities, and make a decision, not out of sympathy but what from what we offer in our manifesto."

For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]