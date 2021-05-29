What’s in a Name?

Chicken Bacon Burger which comes with a side of seasoned fries and coleslaw at Uncle Nene’s Kitchen Photo | Pool


By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • Uncle Nene’s Kitchen is a self-described cloud kitchen I found on Instagram during the recent lockdown
  • The menu is unpretentious – just burgers (beef or chicken) and fries (seasoned or loaded)

When you think awesome burgers, a name like ‘Uncle Nene’s’ doesn’t exactly inspire visions thick, juicy beef patties between a soft, lightly toasted bun, and creamy sauce dripping down the side. But that’s exactly what you get.

