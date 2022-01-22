What Koitalel arap Samoei Mausoleum will teach you about African history

Maosoleum of Koitalel arap Samoei, Nandi leader in Nandi Hills Town. Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

The Nandi chief who resisted their land being grabbed at the turn of the 20th century is celebrated here

The mausoleum was opened in 2005 by the then President Mwai Kibaki.

It’s a cool afternoon atop Nandi Hills. While the golfers take to the first tee at the picturesque Nandi Bears Club boasting the most scenic fairways lined with towering indigenous trees, we walk the short distance into the museum dedicated to the famous Nandi leader, Koitalel Arap Samoei.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.