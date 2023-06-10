What it’s taken me to sit at the helm of a global firm

At nine years of age, little Kate dreamt of becoming an ambassador, but her teacher told her that that wasn’t really a profession. “My ambassadorial dreams are still valid!” chuckles the soft-spoken Kate Kiama as we settle down for the interview.





Kate is the Director of Programs & Impact at She’s the First and serves on the Board of Make Every Woman Count (MEWC). She’s the First is a global girls’ rights organisation that fights for a world where every girl can choose her own future. “We collaborate with community leaders to ensure that girls everywhere are given a fair chance in education and ensure that they are respected and heard,” Kate who is in her 30s enthuses.









Over the past 13 years, they have impacted the lives of 226,500 girls and this has been made possible by working alongside 285 community organisations in 42 countries.





Before getting to the top job, Kate, an advocate of the High Court has had to journey through life.









“I grew up in a loving family who were very present and hands-on. The women from my lineage particularly are truly phenomenal, and on whose shoulders I now stand,” says the last born to a family of 4 girls raised in Nairobi.









She notes that she always had a deep desire to find meaningful ways to support the plight of girls and young women. While undertaking her Bachelor’s Degree in Law at the University of London, she started an informal mentorship program for girls in Murang’a.





“This was purely my passion and I would rally my aunts and friends to be speakers at the school events. Through persuasion and blogging, I got donations and supporters who were instrumental in the purchase of hygiene products for then Ruchu Girls High School for an entire year,” the self-proclaimed feminist mentor, says.





All this she managed while abroad. “I am a very driven, organised, and persuasive person. Through meticulous planning and communication, I didn't need to be there in each session. The added incentive was that facilitators had lunch at my grandmother’s place after the session which was a win-win,” she recounts.





After graduating with her first degree, she took a gap year to take up an opportunity as a grant trainee manager at the Nike Foundation, in Portland, Oregon, supporting the Girl Effect movement. “This was through the Atlas Corp Program,” she offers.





She later came back to Kenya and completed the Advocates Training Program at the Kenya School of Law and undertook her articles at Tripleok Law Advocates in Nairobi.

Kate’s time at the Nike Foundation helped her come to terms with how she could use her legal background in other ways besides active practice.

“This realisation led me to take up various roles at organisations such as The AIDS Law Project (ALP) which works exclusively to promote equal rights and justice for people living with HIV&AIDS in Kenya. I also had a three-year stint at Akili Dada where I joined as the Program Lead for their high school scholarship program and left as the Director of Programs having structured a robust mentorship program for girls and young women aged 13-35 years,” she prides.

It only made natural sense for her next adventure to be in spaces where she can be part of a team that influences the much-needed funding needed for girls and women. “I am a believer in giving girls the space to make their own decisions while also providing them with all of the information and support they need to find their way,” she shares.

Today, she works with a diverse team based across the US, Kenya, and Guatemala. “Our leadership in the girls’ empowerment space has been recognised by former First Lady Michelle Obama, the United Nations, the Clinton Global Initiative, Women Deliver, and the DVF Awards to name a few,” she enthusiastically notes. “I’d encourage young girls and women particularly to follow their passion and in the words of Nike even when you are afraid - Just Do It!” she adds.

She says that successfully transitioning the organisation’s programs from New York to the Nairobi Office is one of the accomplishments she is super proud of. “This milestone gives me goosebumps!” Kate who says she leads by example and values teamwork, prides.

On the challenges that she has had to navigate to get to where she is, Kate says getting into a managerial role at a young age posed the first hurdle. “I’d hear remarks about my age, gender, my then-marital status as if they were an indication of some sort of my competency. The thing is, leadership and management are skills that can be acquired and developed, no matter your background,” she reflects.

STF Girl centered incubator Fellows L-R Cynthia Muhonja-Kenya, Vandana Kumari-India, Beverly Ekwah- Program Manager Project Pikin- Sierra Leone,Kate Kiama and Eliakunda Kaaya- Tanzania. Photo | Pool

“Management is also not for the faint of heart and sometimes you need to make tough decisions that aren’t always popular and sometimes people will act out. Developing thick skin feels like a cliche but it’s so true! Choose your battles wisely and follow where your energy flows. Having a strong support system and being teachable has also come in handy,” she adds.

Kate sees mentors as a key resource to young people’s growth.

“Life is simply about focus. Develop a curious mind and be brave! No is just feedforward- don’t be scared to hear it a lot,” she advises.

While she is proud of her achievements thus far, she admits to some painful lessons. “I think what I’d tell my younger self in retrospect is to develop more patience ….things work out eventually… just give it time,” she says.

On what keeps her awake at night, she is quick to point out that maintaining a global focus spanning 42 countries presently means the sun never really sets. “I’m concerned with the struggle between the gains we’ve made and clawbacks, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, and thinking of how much further we still need to go.”



















































