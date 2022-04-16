What it means when a man hits rock bottom

Listen to me because I am only going to confess this once. It’s Easter Saturday and Jesus is still in the tomb so I’ll tell you about one of those things that saved me. It’s also holy week—or betrayal week—depending on your personality type. And just as Jesus was betrayed by a kiss, I’d like to roll back the stone of a certain tomb whence this somber period has resurrected my emotions.

See, I went for therapy. Not as a guinea pig or for some sort of social experiment, but consciously. I think this generation needs therapy. It feels wrong, weird even saying that. Me? In therapy? Talking about my problems? A crucible of emotions? A man swallows his problems, though, in retrospection, the path I had chosen had been less like self-medication and more like self-destruction. As naïve as it seems, a theory had taken hold on social media—the place where all theories take hold—that the 27th year of a man is cursed. Rich successful musicians famously died at 27. Singer Kurt Cobain died at 27. Amy Winehouse. Jimi Hendrix. I knew a loss was coming; I just didn’t know what. It came.

27. 27 was a fatalistic year for me. I had lost my job—okay, I had ‘left’ with no plan—I had lost a couple of personal relations whether to death or otherwise, and quite frankly I had what every man with no direction has in their lives: I was cruising in crisis mode. Smelling the fading roses of my youth in this angst-ridden period of my life, I was an enraged young man. I was constantly angry. At the world. At you. At me. I wanted a break. I was waiting for somebody to hand it to me. But life never hands it to you, does it?

You’ve gotta grab it.

Something had to give. And when it did, I snapped. I had Sh10,943.32 (why do banks insist on these cents?) in my account. Someone recommended therapy. I reluctantly went, I needed to vent and curse. It was awkward. I sat across the room, having to examine my feelings and what led me there. I hardly spoke. My father who hardly says anything had long before shaped my words. Since this apple does not fall too far from the tree, in my personal relationships I make use of the oldest trick in the art of war: offense is the best defense. I always ask the questions to avoid people asking me.

I’m dodgy, I could almost see myself as a political figure mastering not just the politics of language but the language of politics. But to do that, it’d mean I have to put myself up for public scrutiny and no one wants that. Who wants to know that I once had a feeble fatal crush on my cousin? Nobody wants to know that. Nobody should know that.

Therapy asks us to let go of ourselves and that sucks. Comforted by lies, waking up to the naked truth really doesn’t turn any man on.

I thought it would be a quick one-two where I enter, spew hogwash about my life, then leave. The guy had other plans. He was named with the somewhat unimaginative Peter—much like my father. He wanted us to talk. To start slow. To get to know each other first. If anything, you would have thought he was trying to seduce me. He kept me waiting. Twice a week, every other day for one and a half hours. We’d talk. He’d offer me a bottle of water and ask me pointed questions.

I’d try and deflect but he made me out. I’d wander through my childhood experience and he’d wait for me along the windy path, controlling the traffic of my emotions and charging me at the toll station with the truth. I’d want to skip over to the part of “Can I go now?” But he’d keep me waiting. It was a bit like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. No one goes in, no one comes out, so no one knows. That was his office.

I really don’t like to be kept waiting. I detest craving, longing, yearning; I loathe denying myself things. Denial, in truth, is the source of all evil. I live my life on a simple maxim: I want to do what I want to do. Give me my options and read me your concerns. I’ll figure out the rest.

That’s what therapy does. People often aren't from there. They arrive there, looking for missing pieces. This leads them to places no one, least of all them ever expects. As the scalpel of his words cut me apart, I talked of my desire to buy stuff to fill that void in every man’s heart. I was there, raw and open. Who is this? The devil works hard but that therapist works harder. I almost shed a tear, but for the purpose of my chauvinism, I did not. I kept it one hundred. For the culture.

He sewed seeds of chaos in the fertile ground of my heart’s beliefs. Some of them are fairly painless to discuss; others go almost too deep and stir the cauldron too much.

That was rock bottom for me. And I have it tattooed in my brain with the clarity of someone who oft retraces every single step that led him there.

And that’s the bee that has been buzzing in my bonnet. I was grasping to separate the signal from the noise. To figure out what is wishful thinking—can David really beat Goliath?—and what is lost or hidden in the fog of pain. That’s why people take pictures when smiling, for happiness is fleeting. Laughter is a reflex, a kind of chimera.

Credit where it’s due—Peter the therapist was easy on me. Never rushed me. Never told me what to do. He presented options and let me decide. You are probably yearning to know what we talked about. Craving. Longing. But it’s possible to appreciate the beauty of a shard of glass without knowing how the window looked before it was smashed, or what the moment of shattering was like.

Like Lazarus coming back from the dead, so is the legend of a man built on resurrecting from rock bottom. And like Christ rolling back the stone—the abyss transforms you into what you were always meant to be. I am here because a man talked to me. This Easter, find a man, talk to him. Or at the very least, listen.