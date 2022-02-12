Wilson Kinyajui, 37 and Jane Nyambura, 37 believe that in 2022, they will blossom in  love and hold more romantic couple meetings. Photo | Pool


What it means to be committed in 2022

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • In 2022, couples must learn to handle the pressures of everyday life, transform their thinking from "me versus you" to "we" and "us" hence capturing the mystery and beauty of lifelong devotion, teamwork, and loyalty," says Dr. Scott Stanley

Relationships are dynamic and as people grow older, so are their experiences and expectations. Despite some couples facing challenges due to Covid-19, this year presents hopes that the past two years failed to give. Relationship experts are more optimistic that things will be different in various aspects of our lives and more particularly, in matters of relationships and commitment. "The secret ingredient for finding love is understanding commitment. In 2022, couples must learn to handle the pressures of everyday life, transform their thinking from "me versus you" to "we" and "us" hence capturing the mystery and beauty of lifelong devotion, teamwork, and loyalty," says Dr. Scott Stanley, a marriage therapist and the author of The Power of Commitment.

