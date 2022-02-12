What it means to be committed in 2022

Relationships are dynamic and as people grow older, so are their experiences and expectations. Despite some couples facing challenges due to Covid-19, this year presents hopes that the past two years failed to give. Relationship experts are more optimistic that things will be different in various aspects of our lives and more particularly, in matters of relationships and commitment. "The secret ingredient for finding love is understanding commitment. In 2022, couples must learn to handle the pressures of everyday life, transform their thinking from "me versus you" to "we" and "us" hence capturing the mystery and beauty of lifelong devotion, teamwork, and loyalty," says Dr. Scott Stanley, a marriage therapist and the author of The Power of Commitment.

Here are five commitment goals that couples look forward to achieving this year.









Creating time for each other





Wilson Kinyajui, 37, and Jane Nyambura, 37, married for 10 years, with two children





The couple believes that in 2022, they will blossom in love and stay committed to the vows they made ten years ago.

"Commitment is a key ingredient to us. This year, we made a deliberate choice to embrace effective communication because this is the backbone of any long-lasting marriage. We create time for each other daily by talking freely and sharing our thoughts," says Wilson. "We value mentorship in marriage and this year, we will organise romantic dinners where couples will rekindle their love. For a start, on 12th February (today), we will have a couples' dinner at the Verona Hotel where we have invited different speakers who will be talking about falling and staying in love. We hope to have more of such meetings this year," says Nyambura.













Be honest about money and mentor young couples





Cyrus Maina, accountant, and Eunice Kimani, a lecturer, in their 30s, married for five years, with one child





Everyone walks down the aisle dreaming of their happily ever after, but maintaining a happy union takes God and total commitment to each other as clearly demonstrated by Cyrus and his wife Eunice.

"This year, we intend to deepen our commitment to each other by continuing with our policy on harmonised and transparent financial planning. We believe that what each of us earns belongs to the family and when planned together, it helps us achieve our family goals. A happy marriage takes good financial planning and helps a couple to set future goals. We are called to be agents of change and hence, we look forward to mentoring couples about this subject," says Cyrus. "I am passionate about seeing lives changed and so, in 2022 we will continue mentoring young people so that they fully understand that marriage works. We hope to grow together spiritually by investing more in our inner being. Most young people lack role models in marriage and this year, we will be giving valuable insights to couples and those intending to marry," adds Eunice.

Support each other's dreams and adopt a healthy lifestyle

Alfred Mwangi, 34, an IT professional, Lucy Muriuki, 32, a gospel artist, married for six years with two children





Alfred says that the pandemic made them spend more time together as a couple, which was a plus.

"For the six years we have been married I can attest that marriage takes work. Last year was a year of reflection and we did many road trips together which allowed us to refresh our minds and chart a way forward for our relationship," says Alfred adding, "In previous years, my wife complained that I haven't been supportive enough to her gospel music career and this year, I am committed to fully supporting her. I have learned that when two people come together, they bring separate dreams to the table. I want to be a lifelong partner that supports my wife's dreams and allows her to thrive and become the best version of herself," Alfred surmises.

Lucy says in 2022 they have had more time to bond as a couple and with their children.

"In 2022 have set clear goals such as observing what we eat, and doing more exercise together. We have also set aside a day when we relax and reflect on our future goals. I am glad my husband is supporting me in my career," Lucy concludes.









Grow together spiritually





Job Brian, 27, and Maurine Wangari, 23, plan to get married this year, dated for one year





When the year began, the pair decided that they would settle down this year and move into their first home after the wedding, as they both stay with their parents. "Love is beautiful and more so when you find the right person. The year 2021 was really tough for us as we had to deal with baggage we were carrying from our past relationships and experiences. Thankfully, we were both committed Christians and found great mentorship under Pastor Morris Gacheru. When the year began, I was excited as we both had made a choice that we would marry. This is an exciting path for us because we will be moving to our first home together," says Brian. Similarly, Maureen is happy that she will be walking down the aisle with the love of her life, and together they will achieve their dreams. "I am passionate about counselling and I'm planning to pursue the course. We want to grow together and impact the younger generation to never give up on their dreams," she says.