What is it that makes bad boys so irresistible?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some women end up with bad boys because of repeated patterns in their past relationships. They may have been hurt before and now want to try a different kind of man.  


  • As a coping mechanism, they get into relationships with bad boys which offers them solace and comfort, albeit for a short time.


  • The often trap such women by first offering them a shoulder to lean on.  

You know them. Those who everyone keeps warning you about so you know you should not be with them. Social media users have even coined the phrase “It will end in premium tears” to caution women who get involved with this breed of men. Interestingly, bad boys just don't seem to ever go out of season.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.