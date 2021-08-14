What is causing my wife's foul smell?

Q: I am an avid reader of your magazine and I have a question. I have been married for the last seven years and have two children. After our second born was born mid last year, I started noticing a foul smell from my wife's privates, especially in the morning. While we used to enjoy sex a lot, I am no longer interested. I tried talking to her but she ended accusing me of infidelity, and that I was looking for an excuse. Please help me.









A: A good sex life is crucial to marriage life and the lack of it is a major cause of upheavals. There could be many causes of your wife's vaginal foul smell. Vaginal blood loss after birth is often associated with a slight metallic smell. But if the mild odour smells strong and foul, it could be due to an infection or tears in her vagina during the birthing process.

She may also suffer from a urinary tract infection or practicing vaginal douching (application of chemicals through the vaginal canal. Some of them destroy the vaginal pH and its originality. In most cases doing this process often causes infections and odours.

To identify the real issue, I advise you to visit a gynaecologist in your locality.

Bear in mind that blaming it on each other will not offer any remedy but drive you apart thus worsening the situation. Please note that this matter is very sensitive and the communication can only be effective if it will have a correct approach. Agree on when to see a gynaecologist and go through medical tests. It is important to know that these are common challenges that couples encounter and you can resolve them. I wish you success.

For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]







