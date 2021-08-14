What is causing my wife's foul smell?

What is causing my wife's foul smell?  Photo | Photosearch

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Vaginal blood loss after birth is often associated with a slight metallic smell
  • But if the mild odour smells strong and foul, it could be due to an infection or tears in her vagina during the birthing process

Q: I am an avid reader of your magazine and I have a question. I have been married for the last seven years and have two children. After our second born was born mid last year, I started noticing a foul smell from my wife's privates, especially in the morning. While we used to enjoy sex a lot, I am no longer interested. I tried talking to her but she ended accusing me of infidelity, and that I was looking for an excuse. Please help me. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.