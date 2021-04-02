What I said when men asked for my opinion on cancel culture and male privilege

The cancel culture. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • We are not used to facing repercussions for our actions, because society lets us get away with it
  • When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression

The 13th day of September 2020 is the day that completely changed Eunice Wangari's life. She went to meet her date, Moses Gatama Njoroge, who she had met online, physically for the first time. She met him at his office and they had food and drinks. When they were done, she wanted to go home and that's where the terror began. He wanted more and he didn't care about her lack of consent. A physical scuffle ensued and he threw her off the 12th floor of the building. Luckily, because of the design of the building, she landed on the 9th floor but still suffered excruciating injuries. The matter is now in court.

