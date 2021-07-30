What I learnt after missing out on a Sh30 million sale deal

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • I did not seek a business mentor, I did not look for better financing alternatives, I had not thought through my strategy model but most unfortunate, I did not look to sell when the opportunity presented itself.


  • I thought that if I managed the mobile app on my own rather than work with a strategic partner I could keep all the returns.


  • As a result, I lost out on a potentially big pay day and a good return on investment.

Jan Okonji is a startup business consultant and coach. He runs his own company, Business Growth Solutions, and has partnered with the Pan African business support hub SNDBX, where he is the resident startup expert.

