What I learnt after missing out on a Sh30 million sale deal

Jan Okonji is a startup business consultant and coach. He runs his own company, Business Growth Solutions, and has partnered with the Pan African business support hub SNDBX, where he is the resident startup expert.

One of my greatest milestones was helping a client in the building and construction industry achieve a 500 per cent growth in revenue within one year. The revenue was worth six figures. When I first engaged the client and his team, they were adamant that their problem was their application of inefficient business. I disagreed and told them that the bigger problem was actually a negative mindset and wrong company culture.

We set out to remedy this and had intense coaching and training sessions weekly. The outcome was an energised team that was willing to learn from mistakes, and commit to improving revenues within a year. All change, whether physical, social or financial, must start in the mind.

There is no secret to success. Individuals should follow their unique paths and engage only in what makes them truly happy. I found this out after leaving a great corporate job after 13 years to follow my passion. That was not easy. I have experienced many failures. When I was young, I read books by Og Mandino and Zig Ziglar which gave me a positive outlook on life. Later on, I met mentors who pushed me hard and supported my personal growth. I have daily rituals I stick to, a supportive family, a life outside social media and I also journal a lot. I was never the brightest in class, nor the best worker in the office, but in my case, opportunity always met preparedness.

In 2013, I lost out on a potential Sh30 million sale of a business application. I had just left corporate employment and was looking to make a splash in the mobile app world. I got a team of great people and together we poured about Sh3 million to develop an interactive smart-home mobile app. But, my ego kept getting in the way of progress. I did not seek a business mentor, I did not look for better financing alternatives, I had not thought through my strategy model but most unfortunate, I did not look to sell when the opportunity presented itself. I thought that if I managed the mobile app on my own rather than work with a strategic partner I could keep all the returns. As a result, I lost out on a potentially big pay day and a good return on investment.

I had a great 13-year career in the oil industry before I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey in 2013. I recall being torn between two internal career advancing opportunities when I was employed. One opportunity required that I take a pay-cut before ultimately moving up to an Africa-wide role, the other was a country role with an immediate salary increase but no growth prospects outside the country. Money or the box? Against my mentor’s advice, I chose the latter and got an immediate salary increase. Three years later, I was doing well but I knew I would have been doing great in the other role, with a much higher salary of course. I was young and impatient and I lost out.