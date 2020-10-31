What I know About Money: I grow my sports academy through integrity

Alfred Adu Omondi is the founder and director of elite soccer academy Turn Pro Academy, and the Team Manager/Football Director of Kisumu Allstars FC, a Kenyan Premier League side.





Kenyans take on these waves that come out of the blue and sweep everyone off their feet. Remember quail eggs and pyramid schemes? The current wave is farming. Sometime back, I invested a large amount of money in poultry farming. Within nine months, this venture had collapsed and left me in losses. Today, the gigantic, dilapidated poultry houses lying in my home village are the constant reminder of the investment mistake I made. Never rush to invest in a business you don’t understand simply because it is trending.





I do not regret taking a career route that is not so popularly known for wealth creation in Kenya. I believe that any career can be a wealth creator if you manage your money well. Save your money and it will save you back. I save through the Money Market Fund (MMF).





My business is sports. In sports, interpersonal skills really matter when it comes to building your brand and reputation. Always give more than you promise in terms of quality and value. It’s largely through word of mouth and referrals.





You can invest lots of money and end up failing terribly in the sports business. In sports, integrity is your initial capital. If you have integrity and the right combination of talent and hard work, financial capital will find its way to you. There will always be an investor looking to supplement your efforts. Put integrity first. This is the foundation of every brand worth its salt.





Do you have anything that you’re passionate about which will transform your life? If you don’t, then this is the time to start searching for the right kind of passion and build on it. Stop competing and start creating. In the world of sports, losses are very common. No one likes to lose. A loss is a point of reflection, and an opportunity to change tact or create better outcomes.

Growing up, I wanted to be a professional soccer player. This dream was broken after I fractured my ankle. I could no longer compete. Aware that my efforts would end up in vain, I changed gear and decided to live my dream through creating opportunities for others.





Kenya can be a soccer powerhouse if her talents are well polished, nurtured, and remunerated. In my own case, in less than two years, I formed the Kisumu Allstar team from inexperienced young men of an average age of 19 years, and got a promotion to the Kenyan Premier League. Within the same period, Turn Pro Academy signed a contract with UC Sampdoria, a Series A soccer club in Italy to carry out her first international soccer camp in Kenya, where over 50 players aged from 5 to 17 years were trained by professional coaches.

