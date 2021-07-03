What, dear wife, do you know about secondary anorgasmia?

When it comes to sex problems, not many come out to seek help. I was therefore pleased this Monday morning when a lady walked into the consultation room and after introducing herself blurted out: “I am killing myself searching for an orgasm. Is it normal not to have one?”

I needed to understand this more. “What exactly do you mean?” I found myself asking.

She said she had heard from her friends that during sexual intercourse, something strange happens.

“They say you lose control and feel like you have been electrocuted, some say you lose consciousness while others say it feels like being struck by lightning,” she replied.

This lady, Rose, had changed sex partners, watched pornography, taken herbs and even tried sex toys, all in the name of searching for orgasm. She was aged 30 and still nothing.

This was a grim reminder of the realities that many people go through. The only sex problem that is discussed openly is erectile dysfunction, possibly because it is a man’s thing and our culture encourages men to enjoy and women to dread sex. Infact, there is no taboo in the acronym ED. You can read it all over in the papers without frowning and go to hospital for help, but not with women’s problems!

I reminded Rose that she is not alone in this and that there are a myriad sex problems out there. Other than lack of orgasm, some ladies have pain during sex, others just have no desire while others want to enrich their experiences and make their marriages blossom but lack information on how to do it.

Other than ED, some men also suffer premature ejaculation, delayed ejaculation or a fetish, but they would not just seek help for these because sex is not to be talked about openly. Ultimately, however, these problems affect relationships and even lead to divorce. I therefore congratulated Rose for her courage and confirmed to her that seeking help is highly commendable.

Back to Rose’s question. Is lack of orgasm normal? The answer is no. Lack of orgasm is also called anorgasmia. There are two types of anorgasmia. Primary anorgasmia refers to a state where a lady has never had orgasm in life while secondary anorgasmia is where one has had orgasm at one point or another, either with a partner or through masturbation, but stopped thereafter.

The causes

There are many causes of anorgasmia. Primary anorgasmia can result from traumatic experiences early in life, such as sexual molestation. In many cases it is a result of psychological numbing of sexual feelings while growing up when anti-sex messages are continuously pumped into a person. This makes sex to be perceived subconsciously as dirty, dangerous, undesirable, and sinful. People who are brought up in this way will be unable to relax and enjoy sex, and will end up not having orgasm.

Secondary anorgasmia commonly results from relationship problems. If you have been getting orgasm with a partner then it ceases to happen it could be that there is no love between the two of you anymore, or that you do not trust each other, or that you fear being infected or made pregnant. It could also be that the relationship has supremacy wars or that there is power imbalance where one partner feels overpowered by the other. In other words, the relationship lacks intimacy, so sex becomes a duty rather than an experience to be enjoyed.

In a few cases, anorgasmia could be due to a disease or a medicine one is taking. Derangement of some hormones in the body, for example, can kill sexual urge and pleasure.

After interrogating Rose, examining her and doing a number of tests, the diagnosis boiled down to traumatic experiences while growing up leading to primary anogasmia. As a child, Rose was sexually molested severally by a cousin, and this left her with a deep emotional and psychological wounds. She had subconsciously struggled to overcome the experiences but failed and it manifested as dampened sexual response and anorgasmia. She ended up worsening her situation by changing sex partners and getting hooked to pornography and her self-esteem declined terribly.

I referred Rose for counseling to help her deal with her past and build confidence.

“I got a diagnosis that differs from yours,” she said confidently the last time we met. “Lack of orgasm is a symptom of a deeper problem and not a diagnosis in itself, and the cause, rather than the symptom, should be treated.”

Well, it had come from the horse’s mouth. Who was I to deny? Next time your orgasm disappears, do not take it lightly. There could be a deeper problem.