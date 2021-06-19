Stephen Mwangi with his son Mutugi
What being a stepfather has taught me about love

By  Lilys Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Children with outstanding stepfathers perform better in school, enjoy healthier relationships with their peers, and are less likely to suffer from depression than those with no father figure at all
  • But while biological fathers are recognised, stepparents don't get the attention they deserve

The role of fatherhood comes without a script and it can be a heavy mantle to carry. Yet, fathers play a very important role in a child's life and society. 

