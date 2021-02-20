What being a doctor and DJ has taught me about building wealth

Dr. Patrick Mugonya Kihiu, a general medical practitioner and managing director of the entertainment business, Cross Entertainment Sounds. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • The fastest way to create wealth is to stop relying on your primary career alone
  • Start a business you're passionate about on the side. Find ways to invest in assets that accumulate value

Dr. Patrick Mugonya Kihiu is a general medical practitioner and a managing director of the entertainment business, Cross Entertainment Sounds. He also works as a DJ

