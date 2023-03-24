Wendy Omanga: The model on Wangari Maathai’s footsteps



Wendy Omanga, 28, a political scientist by profession, has chosen a different path of transforming communities through mitigation of the negative effects of climate change.

“I come from Nyando in Kisumu County, where floods perennially cause loss of lives and property. In 2005, our home was washed away by floods. This occurrence went on year in, year out, and not just in Nyando, but also in neighbouring counties,” she explains.

Wendy, who views modelling as a platform for societal change, was determined to end the flood menace. She started a project of planting bamboo trees along the riparian lands in order to break the flow of water and save households living downstream.

“Wangari Maathai’s blueprint in environmental conservation is what guides my vision of having a 10 million bamboo tree afforestation campaign in Mt Kenya region. I intend to establish the largest bamboo belt in Kenya for the protection of our rivers, dams, lakes, wetlands and water towers,” she adds.

Growing up wasn’t a rosy experience for Wendy who lost her mother at the age of seven.

“I was born and brought up in Nairobi County in a family of three. When we lost our mum, relatives took me in and I was separated from my other siblings. It was the beginning of physical and emotional abuse for me,” Wendy narrates.

Luckily, she still had a chance to go to school at Josana Academy.

Her elder sister would later take her under her wings, educated her through Machakos Girls High School and later the University of Nairobi (UoN) where she studied political science and communication and graduated in 2018.

“I started my modelling career in 2014 after joining UoN for my undergraduate degree,”Wendy recalls.

“Not that it was planned. I was out one day doing some short-term marketing job in a trade fair at KICC when I met a lady who was fascinated by my height and body type. She recommended that I would make a good fashion model for her friend, who happened to be a fashion designer.”

That’s how she earned an inspiration for the runway and went ahead to train for it.

“The Kenya Fashion Awards Academy trained me on runaway and high fashion modelling. Since then, I have been modelling as a hobby and a part time source of income,” She says.

The challenges she underwent earlier in life emboldened her to face the world, she notes.

“I learnt to live with strangers, but moreso, my life story motivates me to be a champion for education, and that’s why I chose to be a beauty queen with a difference; beauty and brains,” she says.

The model now runs an organisation called Moonlight Initiative, which she says pioneered in driving the bamboo-planting agenda in the space of young women in climate action.

She has been championing her bamboo programme through the Moonlight Initiative, something that has earned her accolades. Wendy is the current Miss Jungle Kenya representative 2022.

Though her programme is largely a success, Wendy encountered challenges in getting the right team of youth and local organisations to work with. “Finding a competent team which understood my vision was a big problem. I also encountered other major problems of accessing land to set up a community nursery due to cultural issues,” she explains.

She was relieved when she signed a memorandum of understanding with the state department of housing and urban development in Sagana, where her organisation got a two-year renewable lease to establish a regional office and community nursery for her Greening Mount Kenya Campaign, while introducing Bamboo as a new technology in sustainable housing.

Wendy plans to establish a regional one-stop shop for bamboo technologies in Sagana while partnering with farmers in setting up more tree nurseries.

“I am also looking forward to establishing international networks and collaborations in climate action through fellowships, conferences and seminars at a global level,”she says.

To the young girls who aspire to be models, Wendy says: “There is more to the world than beauty. If you want to stay relevant and impactful as a model, come up with viable projects, derived from the problems your community faces, and provide sustainable solutions.”