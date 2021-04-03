Courtesy

We sold everything to travel the world with our three children

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • For two years' husband and wife Dale and Damiana Trimble, have visited 20 countries with their three young children despite the pandemic
  • Since deciding to tour the world, in two years, the family of five has gotten 10 visas, and taken close to 100 flights

Imagine a life with a beautiful family, a four-bedroom home, three luxury cars, four annual vacations, and a successful business, and then you still feel like something is missing. Husband and wife, Dale and Damiana Trimble both 38, had been bit by the full-time travel bug. "One morning over breakfast, we decided that we would sell all our things, give some away, store the keepsakes and travel the world to experience all that God has made," says Dale. The Trimbles have three children: King, seven, Legend, four, and Love, three. 

