We built a family house, my wife moved out claiming it was inhabitable

Hello, I have been married for five years now and blessed with two boys aged five and one. Together with my wife, we have managed to acquire three plots within Nakuru and by God's Grace, we have put up a family house within these plots. After the construction, my wife moved there for three weeks and started complaining that the place isn't habitable and she decided to leave and rent a house. As a man, I opted not to follow her but remained in the family house where I'm left to wash my clothes, cook and maintain the house. For the last year, I haven't slept with my wife and now am tired of this type of life and am contemplating legal separation. kindly advise on what I should do. Peter

















You have spent a considerable amount of time and resources to put up your investments and from your narration, your wife really helped you to establish it. Therefore, you should not be too quick to consider separation before you exhaust all the options for working on a mutual agreement. Have a sit-down with her and explore the option of moving to a separate house and turning your house into an income-generating investment. It might not be the very best solution for you but it may save your union.

Juma Felix









By legally ending the union you will only be treating the symptoms of the failing marriage. Yet you need to establish exactly why she moved to a rented house. The reason she gave for the new family house being inhabitable is a lame one. There are some other tangible undisclosed reasons. She could be having some unfinished business.

Gilbert Yator, Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County





The wife leaving speaks apparently of loss of communication and a challenge of power in your home. Your bowing down to her demands may lead to perennial stooping to her demands and eternal bondage to her wants and demands. Do nothing for the next year, don’t call her, seek not any sort of compromise with her and then one year from now if she does not reach out then take a legal walk.





Drive counseling Centre- Kitengela









The key to a healthy relationship is communication. I advise that you find time and talk candidly with your wife about what is happening. I believe a solution will be found.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale









Sometimes in marriage, when you see smoke, the fire is somewhere else. In your case, it might not be the habitability of the house but there could be a bigger and more complicated issue that made her leave you. You haven't mentioned any attempt at reaching out to her, which you ought to have done, the male ego notwithstanding. It wouldn't reduce your manhood but to your family, it means you care. My take: Swallow the bitter pill and face her, let her spill it out so that you resolve your issues and remake your union.





W Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri









This raises questions. Did you have unresolved issues prior to your move? Were her concerns about your home valid or was this her avenue to live apart? Regardless of her reason to leave, did you attempt to win her back? For both parties allowing yourselves to live apart for a year is an indicator of troubles that need to be identified if at you want to stay in the marriage. My advice is that you both have a sit-down and reveal all with no holdbacks. What may be said will most likely hurt but at this point, you have nothing to lose. Once the truth is out you will have a clearer path to what your future look like.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor













I am Barbra and I kindly need your advice. I got married to this man, had a daughter and we got separated when the child was eight months. After some time, I learnt that he got married to a certain woman with two kids. He used all of his investment with her without even giving me support, but all of a sudden the company that he worked for closed down and then he lost his job. Things started changing between him and the woman until he chose to leave the woman. He's now back to square one and he's telling me that he is sorry and he wants me and my girl back but this time he has no job so he wants us to start all over again. Our child is now nine. Am I supposed to forgive him while he went away for all those years without caring only for him to come back when things got worse? Kindly advise me.









