We are about to get married, but he comes home drunk and insults me

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • You are already in an abusive relationship (both physical and emotional) and this is an indicator that you are heading into an abusive marriage
  • Whether you love your fiancée or not, it is wrong for him to abuse you


Q: I have been in a relationship for the last five years. We are planning to have a wedding in two months. We live together with my fiancé and he has started to change. He comes home late drunk and when I ask him he hurls insults at me. Worst of he beat me up the other day. I have tried to change him with no success. No one knows about this even my family; they are busy preparing for our wedding. I love this man but I'm feeling so frustrated. Does he love me? What should I do?

