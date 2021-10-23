We are a generation riddled in debt, who will save us?

We are a generation riddled in debt, who will save us? Photo | Photosearch


By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • Young Kenyan men have a debt problem and it's gotten worse over time
  • We're not yet at the Squid Game level where where elimination is through death but some people are running on that Hamster wheel

Have you read David Copperfield by Charles Dickens? You should read it when you get the time. I don't ascribe it to it because of its placement on the literary western canon which consists of 15 writers and their best friends, but because Dickens has an interesting view on poverty, debt, wealth, and class tensions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.