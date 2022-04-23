We all have to die of something, so why bother being healthy?

“Being healthy is so boring!” announced a patient of mine recently. The 33-year-old lawyer believed that life was for living, and anything that was going to get in the way of that had no place in his life. Despite his beliefs, he sought to consult me. You see, over the last year, he felt that his bowel movements had started to take over his life. He would either not go for days at a time (constipation), or he would go several times in a day (diarrhoea) – and the problem was that wherever he was on this crazy cycle, he just didn’t feel good.





But today’s article isn’t about the programme that we embarked upon. Rather, I’m going to talk about what I would like to call the very essence of that plan, a principle that Jacob, my patient, clung to on his path to health. Simply put, it was that he could die healthy.





Let me elaborate.





Most people, like Jacob, think that if they were to reduce their intake of their vice(s) of choice, their lives wouldn’t be much fun. As Jacob told me at his first consultation, “what’s the point of going out, if all I can have is a couple of glasses of wine?” When he first came to see me, Jacob smoked a pack a day and drank a quarter of a bottle of whisky (250ml), three times a week. On special occasions, his alcohol intake would jump to half a bottle. Yes, that’s twenty shots of whisky. And, bowel movements aside, since Jacob felt fine, he saw no reason to change this. He reasoned that his “work hard, play hard” mentality meant that he wouldn’t make it to a hundred, but he’d die, maybe a little earlier, a happy man.





What he didn’t realise at the time is that dying happy in this case was synonymous with being healthy. Living the way he did, he may indeed die at 70, but the last years of his life wouldn’t necessarily be healthy ones. We all know someone around that age who’s always complaining about their memory, cholesterol, blood pressure, joints, aches and pains, and even incontinence.





My goal wasn’t to put an end to his Jacob’s drinking and smoking or to change his diet beyond recognition; rather I wanted him to recognise that, at least to begin with, drinking 10 single whiskies was better than drinking 10 doubles. A little of what he fancied wasn’t necessarily a bad thing – he just needed a lesson in moderation.





So think about how you can become healthier, simply by bring more balance to your diet. Life doesn’t always have to be so black and white.







