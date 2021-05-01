Watch conservation in action at Lake Victoria’s Papyrus Swamp

Local restaurant at Dunga Beach near the papyrus walkway with fried tilapia . Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • Standing high on the platform at the end of the walkway with the endless blue water rimmed with green, we’re treated to the snowy Great white egrets
  • This wetland is an important carbon sink

A few minutes down the new tarmac road from the lakeshore city of Kisumu, we’re at Dunga Beach by the enormous fish sculpture made of waste material found on the beach to mark Flipflopi’s entry into Kisumu, to do away with single-use plastic that is a noxious pollutant. Flipflopi is the world’s first life-size dhow made of 100 per cent recycled plastic trash and recently completed its sail around the lake to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

