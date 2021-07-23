Warm up with a flavourful bowl of ramen at Chekafe

Photo credit: Pool

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • The building blocks of every bowl of ramen are the noodles, the broth, and the toppings. Chekafe offers four ramen bowls – pork, chicken, spicy chicken and oyster.


  • Noodles are at heart of the bowl. Nestled in a hot broth and covered with spring onions, three pieces of braised pork and a soy soaked egg, the egg noodles are thick and bouncy with a detectable flavor. 

If you’re looking for something to warm you up in this cold Nairobi, you won’t’ go wrong with the Chekafe Ramen bowls.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.