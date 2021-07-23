Warm up with a flavourful bowl of ramen at Chekafe

If you’re looking for something to warm you up in this cold Nairobi, you won’t’ go wrong with the Chekafe Ramen bowls.

Ramen has a reputation for cheap fast food and in places like Japan, this dish has a bit of a cultish following, with dedicated blogs, magazines, and even a museum. I don’t typically like ramen – the taste of salt always overwhelms my palate – but the ramen bowls at Chekafe aren’t your ordinary crimped noodles and seasoning sachets. They are, in the tradition of Japanese cuisine, a culinary experience.

The enticing Chekafe Pork Ramen bowl appeared on my Instagram feed one night and the next day, I went to the secluded neighborhood of Lavington where the restaurant is located. The place is both quiet and lively, or rather vibrant, with wooden tables and colorful flower pots, and the Nairobi Arts Centre is just a block away. On Sundays, the complex hosts a market with local artisans and music, creating an enjoyable outing with the family. The staff match the aesthetics of the place – young, friendly, and easy-going but also professional. The service is excellent – the pacing between receiving my drink, my starter and my main meal was consistent and short.

Back to the food. The building blocks of every bowl of ramen are the noodles, the broth, and the toppings. Chekafe offers four ramen bowls – pork, chicken, spicy chicken and oyster. Noodles are at heart of the bowl. Nestled in a hot broth and covered with spring onions, three pieces of braised pork and a soy soaked egg, the egg noodles are thick and bouncy with a detectable flavor. If the noodles are the heart of ramen then the broth is the soul of the bowl. It’s the first thing you taste to know whether all will be well. The pork ramen broth is packed with flavour from the pork, the vegetables, and garlic oil, each distinct and rather one overpowering the others, each take turns showing up on the tongue – first the vegetable, then the pork, then the garlic oil. It is quite interesting. The braised pork topping is delicious. Not too soft that you can’t hold it with the chopsticks but not too tough either. The egg soaked in soy sauce didn’t tickle my fancy.