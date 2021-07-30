Want to reclaim your waist? Try resetting your hormones 

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • Insulin. This is a hormone most people have heard of in relation to diabetes - but all healthy people secrete insulin after they’ve eaten a carbohydrate-rich meal.


  • The job of insulin is to get the glucose from the meal you’ve eaten into your cells, where it is then burnt to give you energy.


  • Insulin resistance occurs when your pancreas pumps out more and more, but your body stops listening.

When Mary, a 33-year-old mother of three, came to see me, her complaint was a permanent muffin top. Despite going through several weight loss regimes, the weight just wouldn’t go down. The reason? Two important hormones were out of balance in her body: Leptin and insulin.

