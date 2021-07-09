Virtual infidelity: Internet intimacy could very well break your marriage

Chama was back last weekend. It was one of those meetings dedicated to discussing sex and intimacy. As you may be aware, chama is a women’s only welfare group of which I am the only male member. I am invited to meetings to give expert opinion when members are discussing sex.

“Our men are married to their laptops, iPads and phones,” the chairperson said in starting off the meeting, “the gadgets have taken away our men’s attention from us and it is worsening by the day.”

“Technology aided emotional infidelity worries me a lot. The flirting and diversion of attention at the expense of your spouse is now the order of the day in our marriages, it is not good at all,” the deputy chairperson quipped.

“Imagine being in the act, almost getting to climax then the phone rings,” said another member, “the man stops, he can no longer concentrate, he picks the phone and starts sending messages, the session is over.”

And the lamentations went on and on. Members complained that their men can’t just put down the gadgets while in the house and that the interference caused by technology is a mood killer which affects the frequency of sex in their relationships. Unless men changed, chama members threatened, separations and divorce would be inevitable.

“It may sound far fetched but we have lost passion, we have lost intimacy and we suspect that our men are actively nurturing emotional connections with people in the virtual space as their marriages slowly slide into oblivion.”

Well, research shows that people who pursue emotional connection remotely, for example via messages, email or skype, are less inhibited than those who do it face to face. Virtual discussions can go on for long. When this happens, people stop giving attention to those around them. They become distant because they are fully engaged with the remote person. This can lead to loss of connection and intimacy.

Because there’s less inhibition in virtual communication, flirting happens easily, many times, at night. In such cases, your spouse is likely to ignore you at the most intimate of moments. Conflict is likely to ensue.

Researchers have found that more than half of those who are continuously connecting with virtual friends have a higher tendency to flirt. In one study, up to 42 per cent of respondents actually reported that they had an online affair.

Then there is the so called cybersex. In this case, individuals exchange explicit sexual messages, fantasies and sometimes images with the aim of stimulating each other sexually. They get aroused and can even end up masturbating.

Just like in face to face scenarios, virtual infidelity is known to lead to separation and divorce. You will automatically withdraw emotionally from your partner when online intimacy grows. Once that happens, anything is possible.

Does online infidelity cost money? Of course. The family loses large shares of the budget especially on paid-for porn sites. Sexually explicit movies are also expensive.

Exchange of money with virtual partners equally happens and can be expensive. All this, in addition to payment for internet usage, phone bills and other online communications apps and gadgets. It is, therefore, not any cheaper to engage in online infidelity as opposed to renting a house for a mistress and paying for her upkeep, or seeing other non-marital partners secretly. The time spent on maintaining the relationship through online communication also eats into valuable time which could have been used profitably for economic and other social activities such as bonding with the family.

“So, what shall we do, doctor?” The chairperson asked, “Should we also look for online partners?” Members burst out laughing.

The first thing is to talk these things out as a couple. Let your spouse know the dangers of engaging in online relationships. If they value the relationship, they should be aware that online infidelity can lead to divorce.

It helps to agree on some etiquette for phone and computer use. Unless one is a doctor on call or a police officer on duty, phones should be switched off at bed time. Your spouse deserves uninterrupted quality time and attention.

Keep your social media and virtual communication objective. Do not get into emotional hook-ups with strangers unless you are pursuing online dating. Give sexual attention to your spouse and do not allow technology to take over!

You should also regulate the amount of time you spend on online social encounters. The number of hours spent can be an indicator of how much emotional support you are giving to someone else other than your spouse. You will also be spending money on a stranger.