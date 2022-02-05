Value for Money at Best Western Plus Westlands

The grilled salmon served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables at Best Western Plus Westlands. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

What stood out for me was how stylish and creative the dining experience was—the service was impeccable, the location convenient for any business or leisure traveler and the prices were fair.

There is no busier and buzzing place in Nairobi than Westlands. It is like a city within the city. This is where you will find most of the high-end restaurants, hotels, movie theatres, clubs, and malls. Sarit Centre is one of the landmarks in Westlands and just right behind it on Karuna road, is the iconic and majestic Best Western Plus Westlands Hotel.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.