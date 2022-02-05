Value for Money at Best Western Plus Westlands

There is no busier and buzzing place in Nairobi than Westlands. It is like a city within the city. This is where you will find most of the high-end restaurants, hotels, movie theatres, clubs, and malls. Sarit Centre is one of the landmarks in Westlands and just right behind it on Karuna road, is the iconic and majestic Best Western Plus Westlands Hotel.

The 11-Storey building is home to one of the most amazing restaurants I have been to in Westlands. The first thing I noted as I entered the reception area, were the beautiful, bright orange seats and the green hanging artificial plants. I was then directed to the Craft restaurant where I was to have my lunch. It is divided into two parts; one side which is more of a coffee area where you can just pour a cup and let the conversation flow while the other side with low white seats feels more like an intimate lunch/dinner date setup.

The soft and moist butternut soup at Best Western Plus Westlands. Photo | Pool



I ordered for an iced café Latte for Sh250 to quench my thirst as I perused through their online menu for the main meal. Their service was quite fast as the iced Café Latte was ready in less than five minutes. I settled for the butternut soup (my current favourite) as a starter for Sh650 and the grilled salmon and mashed potatoes as the main which costs Sh2,600.

Nothing spells love like a hearty craft meal! From the presentation, it was like love at first site. The mashed potatoes were very soft with no trace of onions just the way I like it, the salmon was tender and juicy served with sautéed vegetables and grenadine sauce; and the butternut soup was soft and moist and it was like it was just melting in my mouth. The food was simply lip-smacking. For dessert I had the vanilla milkshake for Sh300. By the time I was leaving the hotel, my belt was off. I was that full.

What stood out for me was how stylish and creative the dining experience was—the service was impeccable, the location convenient for any business or leisure traveler and the prices were fair. The hotel is also wheelchair accessible. I am looking forward to experiencing the Asiatic roof top bar and lounge with the panoramic view of the city when I revisit because this is not the kind of hotel which you just visit once.









