Valentine's day is your opportunity to improve intimacy

In relationships, intimacy is key to a quality life. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Intimacy is key to a quality life
  • Research has found that people in relationships where intimacy has broken down are prone to depression, are unhappy and dissatisfied with life.
  • The quality of sex in a relationship is an indicator of intimacy

What does Valentine's Day mean to your relationship? The opportunity to express how you feel through thoughtful, romantic gestures? Or is a cursory card and flowers from a forecourt all you can muster?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.