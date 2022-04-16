Using social media influencers to push my spa business didn’t work

A good business fulfills a market need. When I was starting out, I found a need for modern beauty service technologies. I felt that I could come in and formalise how the spa and beauty business is operated by following the corporate script. I set up everything in January 2019 with a capital of Sh1.5 million.





It has taken me two years to break even. My main challenge has been marketing the business in order to get the brand known and recognised. This means that my business growth is still developing. However, I have the confidence and experience to take it to the next level, especially since I was already working in a similar business before I ventured out on my own.





I once used social media influencers to market my business. This turned out to be a costly money mistake. By the time I realised that I was not getting value for money, I had already parted with a significant amount of funds. In retrospect, I had invested in social media influencers without getting to understand their audience and what my gain would be. Do not listen to people’s advice on how to best run your business or how to get your business out there. Each business is different. Do your due diligence, and research, and ask questions until your expectations are satisfied.





I usually set money goals and start saving towards them. I am currently saving for the future expansion of my business. I don’t save in vehicles that don’t give returns. I prefer where interest rates are above inflation. That way, I know that the money I am saving is also working for me through passive gains. I am also a low-risk investor. I do not think that my heart can take a huge loss. I am glad that I am investing during the tech age when investment materials are readily available online as well as real-time investment news.





One thing I have come to learn is that I would be miles ahead had I started saving and investing early on during my early 20s. It is however not too late to chase after financial freedom. And even if I could turn back the hands of time, there is very little that I could alter in my life. I would nonetheless trust myself more with decision making because as the founder of the business, I understand my ‘Why’ than anyone else could ever do.





It is proper to ask for professional help if you are struggling with money management. But you have to be careful when selecting the financial coach. You don’t want a motivational speaker, but rather someone who will tell you with utmost honesty what you are doing wrong and how you can do better with your money and investments.