Unexpected ways to ease endometriosis pain

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • Oestrogen dominance develops when the liver is backed up and doesn’t clear oestrogen as it should
  • I would much rather keep the liver healthy rather than going for an invasive hysterectomy

Today’s story is about 30 year-old Sheila who suffered from endometriosis. I say suffered, but that’s not technically true – she didn’t have a single symptom: no painful periods, no lower abdominal discomfort, no pain in her anus and no difficultly getting pregnant.

