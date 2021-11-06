Unexpected ways to ease endometriosis pain

Today’s story is about 30 year-old Sheila who suffered from endometriosis. I say suffered, but that’s not technically true – she didn’t have a single symptom: no painful periods, no lower abdominal discomfort, no pain in her anus and no difficultly getting pregnant.





I say the latter with a caveat, because while she didn’t have any trouble getting pregnant, it was when she miscarried that she discovered that the endometriosis was there. The pelvic scan showed that her entire uterus and her ovaries were covered in these benign growths.





Before I go on, let me talk a little more about endometriosis, a condition where the imbalance between oestrogen and progesterone (namely an excess of oestrogen) causes growths in the body. This “oestrogen dominance” can cause anything from period pains and fibroids, to fibroadenomas and breast cancer (cancer is when the growths are malignant rather than benign).





Pregnancy is a time when, amongst other things, progesterone levels rise. For this reason, it’s often recommended as a treatment for endometriosis (assuming the women is willing!). So why did Sheila miscarry? Honestly, I don’t know. Given the extent of her endometriosis, it was nothing short of a miracle that she got pregnant. It demonstrated very clearly my theory that when there are no emotional blocks in play, it’s really quite easy to get pregnant, even if the body isn’t really equipped to be.





So what was Sheila to do next? Well, even though I’m not a fan of surgery, it was the option I suggested to her. While there are numerous cases where people have shrunk down huge tumours the size of basketballs with natural medicine, I am first and foremost, a pragmatist.





Sheila went in for a laparoscopy and was advised to go on medication to put her body into a menopausal state, so that the endometriosis didn’t come back. Given that she wanted children, I advised her not to do this, and rather to start trying for a baby immediately. She went on to conceive the following month and gave birth to a healthy baby.





And did the endometriosis come back? No. She breastfed her baby (keeps hormones balanced) and she has been working on her liver. You see, oestrogen dominance develops when the liver is backed up and doesn’t clear oestrogen as it should. I would much rather keep the liver healthy with herbs like milk thistle, boldo, peppermint, artichoke, as well as supplements like ALA, NAC, MSM and lecithin, rather than going for an invasive hysterectomy. There are times when surgery is required and times when it can be easily avoided. The decision is yours.





