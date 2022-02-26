Two days’ overland trip to Samburu

The squad taking a dio at buffalo Springs National Reserve. Photo | Pool

What you need to know:

Sabache Camp in Samburu is at the foot of the famous Mt. Ololokwe in Namunyak Conservancy, where you can enjoy unspoiled, personal safari with an untouched wilderness setting

When was the last time you did something for the first time? This is the question that got me packing at midnight for an overland trip to Samburu with Solive Travel. Travelling to the Northern parts of Kenya was in my 2022 bucket list and so when the opportunity came, I was ready to grab it. The itinerary had us departing Nairobi CBD by 6am. We used the Thika highway, down to Sagana for breakfast before proceeding to Nanyuki for Lunch, shopping and the mandatory photo taking at the equator marker. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.