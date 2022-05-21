Twitter Queen MJ: Why I say, ‘Ladies cook for your men or I will’

My blog Queen Jane 800 is no longer active. It was a business platform where I used to post some of my work. I had big plans for it but it is what it is.

Building numbers on Twitter wasn’t easy. It took me a longtime to get the numbers but with time I became an expert.

The influencing world is currently very saturated and highly competitive. To survive, you need to be different, and have a groove of your own so that you can stand out and engage with your audience differently.

To be honest, I wouldn’t say it’s safe to depend on influencing gigs to pay my bills. However, there was a time I could easily make Sh250, 000 in a single gig but cartels, brokers showed up and soiled the juice. Nowadays ni ku-undercharge tu.

One twitter bigwig I know would win a political seat is Bravin Yuri. Dude is intelligent.

This week I had probably my best dinner date ever. So this tweep guy asked me out and it turned out very nicely. It was my first dinner date with a tweep.

I always take myself out because this is the only time I don’t think of making money but spending it.

While on dates I do not harbour any ethos of fine dining, all I care about is good food.

I have been bashed for my famous tag line ‘Ladies cook for your men or I will’. For starters I have never cooked for someone else dude. But the reason as to why I always say cook for your men or I will, is to make women understand that cooking for a man isn’t slavery but rather romantic. Remember they say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. You will always hear ladies complaining they can’t cook for a dude bla bla.

Ladies should also learn to take their men out, pay bills, buy them gifts and even give them pocket money. We live in a generation where most women think when in a relationship it is always about them. They are the only ones to be loved and be pampered.

Men need that too, as for me. I would want to treat my man and make him feel loved. This strengthens the relationship. I guess it is why most are cheated on.

By the way, I have never been cheated on. I know how to play my cards.

For now, I'm single. When I was with my ex, I used to spoil him, and he would reciprocate. I used to receive gifts from him thrice a week.

To young men, there is no need to compete with Wababaz. Treat your babe right even with the little you got and she will toe the line.

I don’t care that people judge me by what I post. No matter what you do, people will still judge you. I'm okay with that, I know myself better and that’s all that matters.

My dream car is a Lamborghini huracan. I just love everything about it. The technology and design is my taste!

Most of my weekends, like today, are meant for hiking and sometimes I relax at home. But If I'm dating, weekends are for my man. That is when I get to take him out.