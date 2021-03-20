Truphena: I am stuck at my parents’ home at 32 and I feel hopeless

Q: I can't seem to put my life together and I feel I am losing out on a lot of things. First of all, I'm still living with my parents at 32, I'm doing something that is nowhere near my career path, the pay is not sustainable, and I have never been in a relationship. Lately, I've been very emotional, almost depressed as I feel that time is running out and I haven't achieved anything. I don't know what to do? Winnie

A: You seem to focus on some events that haven't happened in your life so much so that you failed to pay attention to what was going on inside you. To achieve your dreams, you need not compare yourself with other people's achievements.

Discovering your purpose is not as simple, thus there is no straightforward solution. It is also an on-going process that depends on you and it is, therefore, crucial you prepare yourself. Start by asking yourself what you truly want in life and how you will get there. Then break your purpose into small achievable steps that you can work on overtime. Write your goal out not just once, but every morning to keep you focused throughout each day. Work on your mindset by reading inspirational books, hanging out with other motivated people, and believing in your abilities. Ensure to set a deadline for each of the steps. Get an accountability partner who will ensure you are on track.

Figure out what new knowledge you will need, or what new skills you will have to develop. There are many learning opportunities online that you can explore. Keep the end result in focus, maintain your excitement and enthusiasm, and keep moving forward. See each difficulty you meet as an opportunity for learning and growth. Finally, when you meet your goal, reward yourself. Once you have enjoyed your reward, set your next goal, making it bigger and more challenging than the last.

Wishing you success.