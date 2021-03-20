Truphena: I am stuck at my parents’ home at 32 and I feel hopeless

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Start by asking yourself what you truly want in life and how you will get there
  • Then break your purpose into small achievable steps that you can work on overtime

Q: I can't seem to put my life together and I feel I am losing out on a lot of things. First of all, I'm still living with my parents at 32, I'm doing something that is nowhere near my career path, the pay is not sustainable, and I have never been in a relationship. Lately, I've been very emotional, almost depressed as I feel that time is running out and I haven't achieved anything. I don't know what to do? Winnie

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.