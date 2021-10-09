Photosearch

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

True, women can sniff out a hot guy

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Women are to some extent attracted to men with high testosterone levels during the time of ovulation; that they find body odour from such men more pleasing than from men with lower testosterone
  • Body smell is closely tied to immunity and women tend to be attracted to men with immunity that significantly differs from theirs

After seven years of a relatively harmonious marriage, a big crisis erupted in Joyce's family. The trouble was that Joyce bought her husband a gift— perfume. He threw away the perfume and went quiet for days on end, not uttering a word to Joyce. He also kept off sex.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.