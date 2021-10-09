True, women can sniff out a hot guy

After seven years of a relatively harmonious marriage, a big crisis erupted in Joyce's family. The trouble was that Joyce bought her husband a gift— perfume. He threw away the perfume and went quiet for days on end, not uttering a word to Joyce. He also kept off sex.

Joyce was a 32-years-old accountant. She had just secured a new job with an international NGO. The NGO, as part of orientation, took her to their Canada headquarters for two weeks. It was the first time she was away from her family for that long and in fact, the first time she was traveling abroad. Dan, Joyce's husband on the other hand was a 36-year-old high school teacher. He taught Biology. The couple had two children.

After three weeks of acrimony at home, the couple decided to come to the Sexology clinic after Joyce pleaded passionately with Dan that they seek help.

"I feel demeaned and offended. She does not have to buy me perfume to pass the message that I no longer smell good!" Dan shouted as he explained the reasons for his behaviour.

"This is really unfair, I just bought you a gift! I don't understand your anger," Joyce shouted back.

Incidentally during their courtship, Joyce mentioned repeatedly that she loved Dan's natural body odour. Dan loved the experience and it boosted his ego and confidence.

"So would you say I am mistaken, doctor?" Dan asked me with a straight face, "tell me, have I gone out of my mind? How can it be that suddenly I no longer smell good and I am gifted a perfume?"

Well, the issue of body odour is a big one in intimate relationships. The sense of smell is an important sexual attraction in many animal species. If you keep animals, you should have observed that bulls actually put their noses on cows' vaginas and in ecstasy lift their heads up sniffing as they enjoy the sweet smell. Dogs and cats travel long distances guided by pheromones produced by females on heat until they meet.

"What you are saying is a true biological fact doctor and I teach it to my students all the time," Dan interrupted, "and that is why I hold the issue of smell dearly." I requested him to allow me to finish my explanation.

The issue of pheromones has however been contentious when you talk of the human species and what attracts people sexually. In one study, men were made to smell vaginal secretions from different women and it was shown that secretions from ovulating women made men have a surge in testosterone meaning that men's bodies may be able to biologically detect and positively respond to ovulating women but only in the confines of their bedrooms during intimate moments.

In another study, it was shown that women are to some extent attracted to men with high testosterone levels during the time of ovulation; that they find body odour from such men more pleasing than from men with lower testosterone.

But all these studies have been non-conclusive and their values are unclear in real life. Further, studies on the human nose have failed to identify the cells that animals use to detect pheromones. In fact, the human brain has no ability to detect pheromones. This would imply that there is nothing sexually stimulating about the way a man or woman smells.

"I don't believe that!" Dan croaked throwing his hands in the air. He was choking with emotions.

The only thing that has been proven is that body smell is closely tied to immunity and women tend to be attracted to men with immunity that significantly differs from theirs. This is important in reproduction since the offspring of such a union is likely to have much stronger immunity. Smell parse does not however cause one to be intimate with another.

That said, a good smell does have its place in making us feel good. This is the basis of aromatherapy. If your mate has won a pleasantly smelling perfume your mood may get elevated and you get a sense of happiness. The same effect is however realised by the smell of flowers, air fresheners, and so on and so it is nothing specific to a sex partner.

"I am confused!" Dan growled.

It is possible that Dan's body scent was pleasing to Joyce when they were courting just the same way a flower or air freshener would. This elevated her mood. It is also possible that Dan had a different immunity from Joyce making her more attracted to the body scent as a prospective father of her children. In those early days of their relationship, Dan must have had a higher level of testosterone making the attraction greater.

But days do change and testosterone levels fall. We acquire other body smells as hormone levels change and although we may not necessarily start having pungent smells, our natural smells fail to impress those we love. A good-smelling perfume is good for maintaining a pleasant smell and is not a bad gift from a loved one.

Dan shook his head, reached out for Joyce's hand pulling her up on her feet, and before I could add anything they were gone.



