TRAVEL: The great wonders of Wasini island

Kwale County has three islands; Chale, Funzi and Wasini, and our plan for the day is to explore what Wasini has to offer. We are picked up from our hotel in Diani at 7.00am and drive for about 45 minutes to get to Shimoni. History buffs can visit the Shimoni Slave Caves for the dark past of this slice of the coast.

Speed Boat





We pay our entrance fees then hop on a speedboat at the floating jetty, and it takes us to our huge Arabic style dhow operated by Pilli Pippa. The dhow was unable to dock at the jetty because of the low tide, hence the speedboat. Dubbed Almasi, this traditional dhow has a canvas cover which offers much-welcome respite from the harsh sun as we sail to Kisite Marine National Park. It is also very spacious, can accommodate big groups.

The crew hands out mandazi, home-baked pizza bread, tea and soft drinks. How my friends are able to drink tea in this heat is beyond me.

“Is that a dolphin in the water?” someone animatedly shouts.

I dash to the edge of the boat to find a good viewing spot. Rising from the gentle waves, I see the unmistakable splash of dorsal fins. A big pod of about seven dolphins frolic and dance, riding with us for a while before disappearing into the distance, and returning to put on a show. It is exhilarating to watch, as the impressed ‘ooh”s and “aah”s every time they appear can attest.

Scuba divers jump into the water fully geared up. A little further into Kisite Mpunguti Marine Park, we come to the reef. Here the water is crystal clear and a gorgeous shade of green. There are about three other boats in the vicinity. Those who can’t swim are suited up with life jackets and they follow the instructor into the water, huddled around a big floater. An avid swimmer, I pop on my snorkeling mask and dive feet first into the water then follow behind this group. This has got to be the most scenic snorkeling reef on the coast.

Welcomed by Swahili women with hot Swahili cuisine. PHOTO| WENDY WATTA

Zebra Fish



I spot a lot of different brightly coloured reef fish, including the popular ‘zebra fish’. We spend about two hours in the water, and even then I am reluctant to leave this paradise. Back on board, we have certainly worked up an appetite. The dhow sets for Wasini island where after we dock, we all shuffle along to a local restaurant with striking sea views and a much welcome. Here, a feast of local Swahili and seafood awaits. You can head off on a walking tour of the island to learn about its history, culture and people after your delicious meal. For us, however, the plan is to catch the sunset at Congo River before heading back to our hotel.

The total cost for this entire excursion with Pilli Pipa, including transport to and from the hotel, lunch, snorkeling gear, park fees is Sh5,500 per person.

Instagram/Twitter: @WattaOnTheGo

