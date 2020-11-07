TRAVEL: Go GP-Karting at Whistling Morans

A 35 minutes’ drive from Nairobi’s CBD through Mombasa Road got us to Gateway Apartment Phase 3 in Athi River. From there, it took us another 20 minutes on a dusty, rough road to get to Whistling Morans, which is the perfect location for adrenaline junkies.

Whistling Morans is one of the longest racing tracks in Africa, covering 1.2km with a width of 8m. It is also one of the best places in Kenya to go for GP-Karting. GP-Karting is a high speed race, whereby you drive a go-kart on a secured racing track and compete against other drivers. It is like a safari rally in a more secure place.

Once we arrived, our body temperature was taken and then we were directed to a handwashing area. Clients are advised to wear their masks at all times while at the premises. After handwashing, we went to the paying area where you can choose your most favourable race depending on your age and amount of money you wish to spend. The age limit is six years thus it is a safe activity for the whole family.

Fuelling at pit bay, Whistling Morans. Photo credit: Kemzy Kemzy

The races take between 10 and 30 minutes, with different pricing and engines. For the top tier experience, I suggest a twin engine race for 10 minutes or 20 minutes split into two. Ten minutes each. That will cost you Sh3,000 and Sh6,000 respectively. The twin engine is faster and more powerful than a single engine which will be a bit slower when you are climbing up the track.

These prices can be negotiable if you are in a group. We paid Sh2,500 per person for a group of four people for the twin engine for 10 minutes. For a single engine, it will cost Sh1,500 per person for 10 minutes and Sh2,500 for 20 minutes.

Don't overtake

After payment, our body measurements were taken so that we could get well-fitting racing gear. All racing gear is disinfected before being handed out. We were given a karting suit, hair net and a helmet. You can carry your own gloves if need be. It is encouraged to wear very comfortable shoes and trousers as opposed to heels and dresses for comfort.

Next in line was racing time! Everyone got their own twin engine racing go-kart. We were then given a brief on safety measures and driving skills. The rules were simple. Like driving a car, don’t step on the break and the fuel pedal at the same time, keep left unless overtaking and just don’t die.

The green flag was then waved to signal that the race has started. What followed was a 10-minute pedal thumping competition filled with adrenaline rush, screams, yells and excitement from the participants.

Fun park

There were a few moments where people bumped into each other in the tracks, but no injuries were recorded. I felt like Lewis Hamilton without the Mercedes and the over speeding Subaru boys on Thika Road combined. I now understand their thrill for speed. You have to do it to understand.

After around 12 rounds on the tracks, I finished the race at number two. We returned the go-karts to the pit bay for refuelling and preparation for the next race. You can get a printed version of how you drove on the tracks. We then returned our racing gear and headed to the first floor to watch the other participants race.

Right behind the pits, on the first floor, is an elevated viewing area with food and drinks which you can enjoy as you watch the races. They also have a small fun park with swings and banana rides. On the lower side near the entrance, they have a fully fitted restaurant and an open area with a swimming pool for a family hangout session after the race. Their ample parking space is also an added advantage.