Travel:An exciting tour of an organic farm in Limuru

We were lucky to get a booking just one day before our planned visit, as Mlango Farm requires that you make a reservation well in advance to avoid disappointment. The Ngecha Village farm in Limuru is only 35 minutes away from our Nairobi residence.





The 20-acre farm is run by Kamande and his Dutch wife, Els, who met in Amsterdam. Their house was built in the 80s by Kamande’s parents. Returning to Kenya in 2007, they had an empty house and the rest was all bush. Kamande slowly started building the farm and clearing the land, and after about five years, they started welcoming visitors. Today, they have a beautiful organic farm with over 50 different crops.

Our guide Becky harvesting red cabbage for us.PHOTO | WENDY WATTA

We got there at 11am as advised, and had a quick coffee and pastries before a guide, was assigned to take us round the farm. The cost is Sh2,000 per adult which includes a guided walk around the farm and an all-you-can-eat lunch, and should you wish to harvest, you get a large basket which you can fill as you wish for only Sh800. Children under 12 go at half price, while under three are free.





The length of the walk depends on you, and ours took about an hour. Every now and then we would stop to taste a gooseberry or tree tomato, smell some lemongrass or learn the uses of the various herbs and plants. When we came across something I wanted to bring back home, Becky and I took turns harvesting. In the end my basket was filled with produce such as curly kale, spinach, red cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli. I also got three different kinds of lettuce, spring onions, rosemary and more. I was so excited when they told me that the managu they had on the farm was the bitter type that my grandma used to ferment with milk...for some reason, most that I’ve bought from markets in Nairobi never have that taste, so I stocked up.





There’s a stream which runs through the farm and when we came across a patch of baby carrots, Becky told me that it was okay to wash and eat directly from it. To prove this, she used a banana leaf as a cup to fetch and drink water; I’m happy to report that it’s been two weeks now and I haven’t had any health issues from this water.





I was impressed to see children from Nairobi, as young as four, accompanying their parents around the farm. In fact, Mlango Farm hosts schools where groups of 60 to 80 children learn about farming. There are also different farm animals which are kept to show city children what a farm looks like. “Sometimes they have no idea where their food comes from so we show them the difference between a goat and a sheep, then we talk about the environment and why it's important to care for it, because that’s where their food comes from,” explains Els.





The walk was followed by lunch under a much-welcome shade in the green garden. There was rhubarb juice in plenty, something I’ve never tried before. The spread was lavish for just two people. First came a zucchini soup topped with basil and served with warm herbed homemade herb. This was followed by everything from vegetable quiche, Greek tahini, lentil salad, beetroot salad, jacket potatoes and sausages to turmeric sultana rice. We were so stuffed by the end that it would have been lovely to take a nap in the garden.

Basket filled with vegetables freshly harvested during our walk around the farm. It costs Ksh 800 per full basket. PHOTO| WENDY WATTA



Recycled art hang around the space from tree branches. Classic cars in vibrant shades of orange, and blue, dot the parking lot; they may be immobile but boy are they not pretty to look at?









There are currently 70 people working at the farm. Everything goes straight to hotels, restaurants or individual households. For Sh1,000 anyone can sign up to receive a weekly farm share of the harvest. With about 130 households having signed up in Nairobi, the farm sends you recipes as some people don't know where to start, and push you to be creative. There’s also a gallery which sells paintings from local artists, as well as a shop where you can buy items such as jams and honey.





For reservations: www.mlango.org







