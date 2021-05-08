Top Airbnbs to stay at in leafy Karen

River House and cottage exterior Photo | Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • Karen is a good place to start if looking for options around Nairobi.
  • The brandy bus is double-decker bus used to be operated by Kenya Bus Service in Likoni in the 1950s.
  • River house and cottage is a makuti-thatched tree house that stand on stilts and the design is very eclectic.
  • Nairobi Dawn Chorus is perched in the trees and looking out over a river valley
  1. The Brandy Bus

    The Brandy Bus Photo | Pool


