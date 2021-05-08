Top Airbnbs to stay at in leafy Karen

The Brandy Bus The Brandy Bus Photo | Pool



Located on 49 Kibo Lane in Karen, this double-decker bus used to be operated by Kenya Bus Service in Likoni in the 1950s. Years later, rather than turn it into scrap metal, it was converted into a cool insta-worthy Airbnb. Two bedrooms are on the upper deck, while downstairs there’s a cozy living area, well-equipped kitchen and the bathrooms.

I like that the decor had pieces from Kenyan homeware designers such as Peperuka, bold pillows from Kangarui and a vibrant digital painting of Wangari Maathai from Born on the way.

The bus can host six people. We spent a lot of time lounging on the sub beds outside, or having meals at the gazebo right outside the entrance. There’s a cool bird bath where different birds would come to sing during the day, and I spotted one or two hyrax darting between the potted plants.





2. The River House and Cottage

River House and cottage





This makuti-thatched tree house stands on stilts and the design is very eclectic, with tiny nooks and crannies that conceal stairways, ladders, bottom bunkers and more. There are numerous objet’s d’arts collected by the owner from around the world during his numerous travels. These range from a Chinese dragon and Ethiopian cross to Victorian clocks and tribal African masks. The quirky main bathroom has two side-by-side bathtubs reminiscent of a scene from ‘Shanghai Noon’, and there are two bird cages against one wall, where exotic peacocks roost. Influences really are from all over the place and the decor is very much bohemian maximalism at play. Aside from the tree house, the property also has an even quirkier one-bedroom Hansel and Gretel-style cottage available for booking.





3. The A Frame on Windy Ridge

WW- A frame on windy Ridge, Karen

This recently built A-shaped cabin sits in the quiet backyard of a four-acre family garden on Windy Ridge in Karen. It is one bedroom, the perfect space for solo travellers, couples or friends. The comfortable living area, work desk, well-equipped kitchen and bathrooms are downstairs, and the bedroom is on the upper deck.

A front wooden deck overlooks the garden where wind chimes sound with every gust of wind, and fairy lights lining the perimeter of the exterior light up at night to add a magical charm to the space. It sleeps two, but the couch downstairs can make an extra bed to accommodate more people. There are several areas to relax outside, including a colourful swing chair that hangs from a fig tree.





4.Nairobi Dawn Chorus

Perched in the trees and looking out over a river valley, you will enjoy a peaceful sleep to be woken by the dawn chorus of birds. Where else in Nairobi can you enjoy an outdoor bath under the stars? This one-bedroom treehouse was recently built and is set in Spring Valley. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway with that special someone, or a staycation for those looking for a break. It’s set in a compound with a generous garden that you can wander in, and there is a swimming pool that you are welcome to use. For families, they don’t host children under 12.





5. Anga Afrika Luxury Tented Camp

Copy of Anga Afrika room 1







This family-run camp has six tents and is set in the expansive backyard of their lovely home. Each tent can host up to three guests and is a great base for people either heading on safari or residents looking for a weekend escape away from all the Nairobi hustle without having to drive to Naivasha or the Aberdares. The ambiance created here is the same lush greenery, tranquillity and an abundance of birds. The nights are also just as cold, but the tents are thankfully outfitted with electric heaters and hot water bottles.

