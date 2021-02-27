To make your relationship work, keep friends of the opposite gender

The month of love is over! Thank God, say the cynics. And yet, the vestiges of February will continue to plague us the whole year. By us, I mean single women.

For us, the questions in the month of February are very much like the questions we get asked at weddings. I met my cousin the other day, and she asked me if I was going to get married to one of my closest male friends. I laughed, because I get asked this question a lot, but also because, there’s no way we’re getting married! Usually, when we Singles show up at weddings alone, there’s that air of pity, that look of woiye, you know? Because we have to sit with other relatives, and don’t have any words of advice to give the newest couple in town. Even though everyone knows that the cousins’ table is the fun table, no?

It’s almost as if February reminds people of those who are single, and it becomes a life mission to make sure everyone else is as ‘happy’, by hook or by crook. And we get reminded often – that family friend of yours? Oh, your mom’s best friend’s son? Oh, that church mate? You guys are not actually related. You can marry him, if you want. In fact, it would be so convenient, because our families have already known each other for years…

There is an age-old concept that men and women cannot be friends, especially if you’re single and apparently geriatric. All of a sudden, every man of any barely marriageable age becomes acceptable for throwing their hat in the ring. Or for you to shoot your arrow in theirs. A man who even breathes your way automatically becomes a candidate for your aunties, even if he really is in the ‘brother zone’, in your head.

I not only think that men and women can be friends, I think more of them should be friends. That whole ‘men are from Mars and women are from Venus’ is classic motivational filler speech, but it’s actually true. Of course we are all human and share common needs, but in terms of wiring, there are some things that just get lost in translation. There are way too many lines of miscommunication that happen between genders to ignore the fact that if everyone knew a little more about everyone, this love and relationships miasma would be much easier. Yes, she might have a headache, and yes, many women fake it. No, he probably isn’t thinking about the text you sent him last week, and is more likely hoping that Arsenal finally wins something. Anything. If you don’t have a bestie of the opposite sex to ask, who are you asking?