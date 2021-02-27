To make your relationship work, keep friends of the opposite gender

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

  • Platonic friends are essential for navigating a romantic relationship
  • You need someone to bounce perspectives off of, someone who has your best interests at heart, and who has known your particular brand of crazy

The month of love is over! Thank God, say the cynics. And yet, the vestiges of February will continue to plague us the whole year. By us, I mean single women.

