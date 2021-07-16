To lose weight in a healthy way, slow down on the juice fasts

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • These are actually withdrawal symptoms from the caffeine, sugar, nicotine and alcohol that you are now cutting out. Taking lots of water does help.


  • You may also feel weak due to the lowered calorie intake. If you suffer from diarrhoea, however, you should stop immediately, as it can lead to dehydration and electrolyte loss. 

A liquid diet made up entirely of fruit and vegetables has got to be the most efficient way to lose weight, right? Hmm...not quite. Turns out, whatever weight you lose, you'll put it back on as soon as you start eating solids again. By consuming too few calories to support your energy needs, your body thinks that it’s starving and slows down its metabolic rate. So, not only do you put on the weight when you start eating solids again, but the rate at which you burn them off is slower than before you went on the diet!

