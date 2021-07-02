Time to make a baby? Cut the alcohol, the soda, and the coffee too



As I sat in the garden the other day happily picking flowers and watching my three children play, my oldest brought me a small, slightly rotten apple. She told me she had found it on the ground, near the small apple tree – the one I had planted after I’d had a miscarriage. It seems like a very long time ago now, but I remember very clearly that deep ache for a child.

It’s exactly what Stella had described to me a few weeks prior when she came to see me. We laughed about the fact that trying for a baby is the only time your husband will avoid sleeping with you, a time when your whole relationship revolves around your ovulation cycle. Life is only fun until your period comes around.

After my miscarriage, I did a lot of research about conception and carrying a baby to term. I found a UK-based organisation called Foresight that discusses the importance of good nutritional status in parents before they conceive. With a success rate of 78 per cent in couples with trouble conceiving, I quickly adopted many of their recommendations.

Supplements aside, the large part, as you might expect, involves cutting down on the anti-nutrients in one’s diet. Being a purist, I prefer not to leave anything to chance, and would go as far as eliminating these from my diet completely.

First up, is alcohol, which studies show can reduce conception by up to 50 per cent. This includes men, as alcohol not only causes a decrease in sperm count, it also increases production of abnormal and lazy sperm. Smoking does that same thing, sorry.

Evidence suggests that caffeine (coffee, tea, chocolate, cola drinks) also decreases fertility. It delays conception in women, and makes sperm lazy. As a woman, drinking as little as one cup of coffee a day can halve your chances of conceiving.

Many a couple have thrown their hands up in horror at these suggestions, but with IVF now costing Sh350,000 a pop, why not try an approach that could save you a great deal of money? You’ll still need to have sex every other day between day 10 and 18 of your cycle to maximise your chances of conception. I should also add the success rate for IVF in your mid-30s is around 30 per cent (falling to 10 per cent by age 43), so another option is to get your eggs and sperm in peak condition before you go.

Good luck!