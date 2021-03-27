Saturday_Magazine

This little known condition sabotages relationships

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Relationship OCD, aka ROCD, is when sufferers are consumed with doubts about their relationship
  • They question their love for their partner, their attraction, their compatibility, and their partner’s love for them
  • The problem is that the condition is so rarely diagnosed

You wake up next to your significant other with a feeling in the pit of your stomach.  Your anxiety rises as you look over and notice the bed head, bare face and morning breath.  You get in the shower to avoid looking at your partner, desperation rising. 

