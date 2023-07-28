This is what it took me to be a real estate influencer

I am into real estate advertising. I partner with different real estate developers to advertise their properties.





I’m most proud of establishing my marketing firm, Derine Marketing and getting the opportunity to work with great brands.





Here are the four pointers in brand strategy 101, anyone needs to know. Understand your target audience; create a unique and compelling brand identity; consistently communicate your brand message across all communication channels and lastly, adapt and evolve your brand strategy as the market changes.









What do I struggle with? Mmh! I sometimes find it challenging to strike the perfect work and life balance, especially when I'm deeply invested in a demanding project. However, I try to work on managing my time and priorities. It’s never that easy though.





My understanding of financial partnership, means mutual trust, transparency, and shared responsibility when it comes to managing finances with a partner.





I'm not really sure of an equitable division of financial responsibility in a relationship. However, based on each partner's earning capacity and financial goals, this can work if you have open communication and joint decision-making.





Something I would want to do together with my love partner that we haven’t? Mmh! Maybe travel the world together exploring different cultures.





Empathy, integrity, resilience, and the importance of continuous learning are some of the most important values I’m working to instill in my son.





My guilty pleasure is ordering takeouts and sleeping especially when I have a down time.





I enjoy my gym sessions, and cooking when I’m not ordering take-outs haha! I also enjoy exploring new culinary experiences.











