This is what I wish people knew about how it’s like to live with Lupus

Caroline Obala, 41, is a mother of five and a network engineer, based in the US and living with Lupus disease.  Photo | Pool

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • When she discovered she had lupus four years ago, she was torn between breaking the distressing news to her family or suffering alone in silence
  • For Caroline Obala, 41, a mother of five and a network engineer, she wouldn't let the health setback steal her joy

"For me, something as simple as holding a cup of tea or water is a miracle. I cannot open a bottle of water using my hands, I cannot jog or walk for a long time without being short of breath, and I cannot cook ugali or knead the dough."

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.