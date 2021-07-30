This foul smell is  ruining my marriage



A:

Thank you for your question. The problem you are facing is common in many relationships. To enjoy sex again, you two need to team up. Sex life is crucial in every marriage and its break down is one of the major causes of separation and divorce. The vaginal smell could be caused by many factors. It could be due to a venereal disease, menopause or vaginal douching, which refers to the application of chemicals through the vaginal canal. Some of these products alter the vaginal pH, which can cause infection and odour. You both need to identify the root cause of the problem and find a solution. Bear in mind that blaming each other will only drive you apart and worsen the situation. You state that the problem started recently, meaning that it may not be a permanent issue. You will need to have a thorough and non-confrontational discussion with your wife. Please note that this matter is very sensitive and the communication can only be effective if approached tactfully. Agree on when to see a gynaecologist and both of you should go for medical tests. If it is a venereal disease, you need to sober up, take the correct medication and take the right steps to avoid it in future. In case it is due to vaginal douching, your wife will need to stop it because the process is unhealthy. Whichever the case, it is important to know that these are common challenges that couples encounter. I wish you success.