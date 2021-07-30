This foul smell is  ruining my marriage

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • You both need to identify the root cause of the problem and find a solution.


  • Bear in mind that blaming each other will only drive you apart and worsen the situation.


  • You state that the problem started recently, meaning that it may not be a permanent issue.

Q: I have been married for the last seven years and have two children. Our second born came mid last year. Since then, I started noticing a foul smell from my wife's privates, especially in the morning. While we used to enjoy sex a lot, I am no longer interested. I tried talking to her about it but she accused me of infidelity, saying that I was looking for an excuse to leave her. Please help

