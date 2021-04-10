Thinking of quitting your job? Try managing your boss first

Thinking of quitting your job? Try managing your boss first.

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • Even though in many ways workplaces have evolved and things have gotten better, for some people their workstation is still a place that they dread.
  • Yes, I know netizens will ask you to up and leave to protect your mental space but I say you should consider your financial position and the options available to you

What has your worst work experience been? Who was that boss who gave you such a terrible time that you didn't felt lost? What's that one work experience that you can't say out loud because if you would, you would sound like you're making up stories? What's that work that you quit without having a plan B? Where's that place that you worked at and it made you quit the entire industry and it had you completely change your career path?

