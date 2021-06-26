Thinking of greener pastures? Here is your guide on whether to emigrate to the US, UK, or Canada

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Canada is often considered to be a more open society, more accepting of immigration, and a much lower gun crime rate
  • The US is cheaper when it comes to clothing, and overall wages are higher, while Canada has higher taxes
  • Housing will be your biggest expense and can be incredibly expensive in all the countries

Every year, thousands of Kenyans look for ways to migrate abroad. The countries that many targets are the United States and the United Kingdom with Canada also emerging as a choice destination for many. These three countries have unlimited opportunities. However, migrating, finding jobs, and earning adequately is not a walk in the park. This is why you must know your way around their immigration systems if you are looking to migrate.

